Sylogist at 52-Week High on Q2 Results

Sylogist Ltd. (T.SYZ) hit a new 52-week high of $11.32 Thursday. Sylogist Ltd. today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024. Bookings up 112% Y/Y and 42% Q/Q to $12.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.0% or $4.5 million

Aecon Group (T.ARE) hit a new 52-week high of $17.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Aurania Resources Ltd. (V.ARU) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.CPH) hit a new 52-week high of $13.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (T.CSH.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Fortis Inc. (T.FTS) hit a new 52-week high of $59.16 Thursday. No news stories available today.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T.IAG) hit a new 52-week high of $94.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (T.JWEL) hit a new 52-week high of $32.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Mandalay Resources Corporation (T.MND) hit a new 52-week high of $2.62 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Park Lawn Corporation (T.PLC) hit a new 52-week high of $26.49 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Savaria Corporation (T.SIS) hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $8.45 Thursday. No news stories available today.



