Sylogist at 52-Week High on Q2 Results
Sylogist Ltd. (T.SYZ) hit a new 52-week high of $11.32 Thursday. Sylogist Ltd. today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024. Bookings up 112% Y/Y and 42% Q/Q to $12.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.0% or $4.5 million
Aecon Group (T.ARE) hit a new 52-week high of $17.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Aurania Resources Ltd. (V.ARU) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.CPH) hit a new 52-week high of $13.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (T.CSH.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Fortis Inc. (T.FTS) hit a new 52-week high of $59.16 Thursday. No news stories available today.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T.IAG) hit a new 52-week high of $94.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Jamieson Wellness Inc. (T.JWEL) hit a new 52-week high of $32.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Mandalay Resources Corporation (T.MND) hit a new 52-week high of $2.62 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Park Lawn Corporation (T.PLC) hit a new 52-week high of $26.49 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Read:
Preparing for the Quantum Era: How Tech Companies are Developing Next-Gen Cybersecurity
Copper Mining Sector Prepares for Future Growth Amidst Market Fluctuations
AI Tidal Wave: How Semiconductor Stocks Are Outpacing Tech Giants
Generative AI to Benefit from Trillion-Dollar Tech Company Investments
Savaria Corporation (T.SIS) hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $8.45 Thursday. No news stories available today.