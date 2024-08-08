Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,151.04
    +270.09 (+1.23%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,286.71
    +87.21 (+1.68%)
     

  • DOW

    39,240.85
    +477.40 (+1.23%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7275
    +0.0006 (+0.09%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.12
    +0.89 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    81,681.33
    +4,662.76 (+6.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,462.40
    +30.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,072.23
    +37.12 (+1.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9970
    +0.0290 (+0.73%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,544.03
    +348.22 (+2.15%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    25.20
    -2.65 (-9.51%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,144.97
    -21.91 (-0.27%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    34,831.15
    -258.47 (-0.74%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6667
    +0.0016 (+0.24%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SURGE AS INVESTORS CHEER JOBS, UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

Gold, silver and oil jump as commodities get a boost amid market rebound

Sylogist at 52-Week High on Q2 Results

Baystreet.ca
·1 min read

Sylogist Ltd. (T.SYZ) hit a new 52-week high of $11.32 Thursday. Sylogist Ltd. today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2024. Bookings up 112% Y/Y and 42% Q/Q to $12.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.0% or $4.5 million

Aecon Group (T.ARE) hit a new 52-week high of $17.47 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Aurania Resources Ltd. (V.ARU) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.CPH) hit a new 52-week high of $13.50 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (T.CSH.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01 Thursday. No news stories available today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortis Inc. (T.FTS) hit a new 52-week high of $59.16 Thursday. No news stories available today.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (T.IAG) hit a new 52-week high of $94.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (T.JWEL) hit a new 52-week high of $32.83 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Mandalay Resources Corporation (T.MND) hit a new 52-week high of $2.62 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Park Lawn Corporation (T.PLC) hit a new 52-week high of $26.49 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Savaria Corporation (T.SIS) hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $8.45 Thursday. No news stories available today.