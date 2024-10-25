Has Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's (KLSE:TAKAFUL) stock up by 4.3% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad is:

19% = RM357m ÷ RM1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.19.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 15%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 9.3% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Story Continues