Has Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?
Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's (KLSE:TAKAFUL) stock up by 4.3% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's ROE.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad is:
19% = RM357m ÷ RM1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.19.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE
At first glance, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 15%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad saw little to no growth in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 9.3% over the last few years.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%), Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.
In addition, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's future ROE will be 20% which is again, similar to the current ROE.
Conclusion
In total, it does look like Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
