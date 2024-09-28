Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 67%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 3 shareholders own 53% of the company

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (KLSE:TAKAFUL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 67% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Lembaga Tabung Haji, Endowment Arm, with ownership of 28%. Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia is the second largest shareholder owning 16% of common stock, and Permodalan Nasional Berhad holds about 8.9% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM44m worth of stock in the RM3.2b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

