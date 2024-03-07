How Switzerland raised its state pension for millions – without going bust

Panorama of Thun Church and Town with Thunersee and Alps

Britain’s state pension system is in trouble. The “triple lock” guarantee – which ensures that the state pension rises by inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc, whichever is highest each year – is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

The ratio of workers to pensioners is falling, making the system more expensive and less well funded.

The new state pension is due to rise to £11,502 in April. But the Tories’ freeze on income tax thresholds until 2028 means that for millions of pensioners, a large slice of their triple lock pay rise will be eaten up by income tax.

Meanwhile, the state pension age is due to rise to 67 by 2028, and will need to reach 70 by 2040 to balance the public finances, according to the International Longevity Centre think tank.

In Switzerland, however, things are looking a lot rosier for retirees.

While British pensioners face a longer working life and a higher retirement tax bill, the Swiss public has voted to give their pensioners a pay rise – and keep the retirement age frozen.

In a historic national referendum this month, 58pc of voters backed increasing the number of yearly pension payments from 12 to 13 from 2026, equivalent to a 8.33pc pay rise.

In a separate poll, 75pc voted against raising the state pension age from 65 to 66. It is now down to the Swiss government to implement the will of the people.

The pay bump means the maximum annual retirement pension will increase by CHF2,450 (£2,181) to CHF31,850 for individuals and by CHF3,675 to CHF47,775 for married couples.

Advocates of the policy argue that it was needed to help pensioners deal with rising prices. Despite inflation running at a modest 1.2pc in Switzerland, the cost of living is among the highest in the world, particularly in the global hubs of Geneva and Zurich.

Health insurance premiums, compulsory in Switzerland, rose by 4.6pc last year to CHF4,513 a year, sapping disposable income, particularly for poorer retirees.

Yet even before the pay bump, monthly pension payments in Switzerland were 58pc higher than the average monthly cost of living compared to just 9pc in Britain, according to analysis by Almond Financial.

Strong economy, hard work

Placing the two countries side by side, it’s easy to see why Switzerland’s pensioners are faring better than Britain’s.

Instead of the triple lock straightjacket, there is more flexibility built into Switzerland’s state pension system. The Swiss pension, known as the “AHV”, is adjusted every two years unless annual inflation exceeds 4pc.

The level of the increase is based on a formula that takes into account consumer inflation and wage increases with the aim of maintaining purchasing parity for pensioners, rather than a hard and fast rule.

Allowing citizens to decide whether or not they get a pay rise may not sound like a recipe for fiscal success. But the Swiss public is surprisingly disciplined. In a 2012 referendum, voters rejected a proposal to give themselves an extra two weeks of holiday a year.

Instead of pure self-interest, the referendum results reflect a confidence in the Swiss economy, according to Christian Heiniger, a Swiss pensions expert at management consultancy Willis Towers Watson.

Britain’s economy fell into recession at the end of last year and grew by just 0.1pc in 2023, according to Office for National Statistics estimates, while Switzerland clocked up annual growth of 1.3pc.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts 1.8pc growth in Swiss GDP in 2024, compared to just 0.6pc for Britain.

Mr Heiniger said low interest rates relative to the rest of Europe have been key to the economy’s success.

“It’s the special status of Switzerland in the centre of Europe but outside the EU. Overall the tax situation is still better than in most European countries.”

Switzerland’s government warned against voting for the pension pay rise, arguing that the country would struggle to afford it.

Even so, more economic growth means higher tax revenue, allowing for the wiggle room needed for fiscal policy to be dictated by a plebiscite, Mr Heiniger said.

He added that, perhaps counterintuitively, the strong Swiss work ethic was a big reason voters opted for less work and more pay in old age.

“People feel that the strength of the Swiss economy is down to their hard work, and that we can afford to support our old people in retirement. It’s an emotional argument.”

Demographic time bomb

This intuition is borne out by the statistics. Along with a lower retirement age, WHO data shows life expectancy in Switzerland is 83.4 years, compared to 81.4 in Britain. All else being equal, this adds up to a relatively more expensive state pension system.

But as Professor Gordon Clark, an economic geographer and emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, points out, in Switzerland a larger chunk of working-age people are active participants in the workforce than in Britain.

The labour force participation rate in Britain averaged 77pc from 1971 until 2023 whereas Switzerland averaged 83pc between 1998 and 2023.

“There are proportionally fewer people contributing to UK tax income,” he said, which means less money to fund the current cohort of pensioners.

Unlike in Switzerland, Britain is plagued by long-term sickness which has forced a record 2.6 million people out of work. Economically inactive Britons now account for 30pc of the population who are neither in employment nor looking for a job, up from 25pc before the pandemic.

This matters because the state pension is paid from the taxes of people in work today, so the more people there are in work relative to those retired, the better.

The backdrop to the sickness epidemic is a demographic crisis that threatens to undermine the pension system as we know it. With Baby Boomers retiring, the global workforce will lose its largest contingent at a time when too few children are being born to replace them.

The country is on course to age at an “unprecedented degree”, with the share of people aged 65 and above set to hit about one quarter by 2040, according to a new report by the Centre for Policy Studies.

That is up from just 5pc in 1908, when the state pension was introduced, and 19pc today.

For all of Switzerland’s comparative strengths, it’s not insulated from these forces putting pressure on pension systems across the Western world.

“As with many developed countries, we also have a demographic problem. The ratio of taxpayers to pensioners is reducing. And we don’t have a solution.”