Swisscom revises down earnings outlook after Vodafone Italia acquisition complete

(Reuters) - Swisscom said on Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of competitor Vodafone Italia, which it will now begin merging with its Italian business Fastweb.

The Swiss company said costs in the amount of up to 200 million euros ($207.20 million) would be recognised in its 2024 financial results due to the closing this year and revised down its full-year earnings outlook.

The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 4.3 to 4.4 billion Swiss francs, down from 4.5-4.6 billion francs previously guided for.

($1 = 0.9653 euros)

