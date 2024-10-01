Swiss National Bank Chairman flags downward risk for inflation

By John Revill

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank believes the downward risks for inflation are greater than the possibility of price rises going above its 0-2% target, Chairman Martin Schlegel said on Tuesday.

"Definitely the downwards risks are higher than the upwards risks," said Schlegel in his first appearance after taking over as head of the central bank from longstanding chairman Thomas Jordan.

Swiss inflation slowed to 1.1% in August and has been within the central bank's 0-2% target range for the last 15 months.

This decline allowed the SNB to trim its interest rate for the third time this year last week and signal that further cuts could be on the way.

Markets have currently priced in an 85% probability the SNB will cut rates again to 0.75% at its next meeting in December.

Schlegel stressed the importance of price stability goal, saying this was the biggest contribution it can make to the Swiss economy and society.

He said interest rates were the central bank's primary tool, although the bank was also prepared to intervene in currency markets when necessary.

Still, with rates at only 1.0% at present, the SNB's options for further lowering borrowing costs and reducing the attractiveness of the safe-haven franc are becoming more limited.

Schlegel said no options were being ruled out by the SNB, including negative interest rates.

He also acknowledged the problems the strong franc was causing for Swiss exporters, although the main problem facing companies was weak foreign demand, he said.

"For Switzerland the development abroad is the main risk," Schlegel said. "The geopolitical risks are very high."

($1 = 0.8419 Swiss francs)

