Swiss Growth Leaders With High Insider Stakes On SIX Swiss Exchange In June 2024

After a volatile trading session, the Swiss market demonstrated resilience, closing modestly higher as investors anticipate the upcoming monetary policy announcement from the Swiss National Bank. Amid these broader market movements, companies with high insider ownership can offer unique investment appeal, potentially aligning management interests closely with shareholder values in uncertain times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.4% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21.2% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 14.3% COLTENE Holding (SWX:CLTN) 22.2% 20.9% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9.9% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 79.9% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 17.09 billion.

Operations: The company generates CHF 1.20 billion from operations, with regional sales distributed as follows: CHF 451.27 million in Asia Pacific, CHF 793.05 million in North America, CHF 265.82 million in Latin America, and CHF 1.17 billion in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Straumann Holding, a notable Swiss growth company with high insider ownership, has shown a promising outlook despite its challenges. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 21% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Swiss market average of 8.2%. Recent engagements in major European financial conferences underscore its active pursuit of investor relations and market presence. However, it faces hurdles such as highly volatile share prices and lower profit margins compared to the previous year.

SWX:STMN Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Temenos AG is a global company that specializes in providing integrated banking software systems to financial institutions, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.42 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue by offering integrated banking software solutions to financial institutions globally.

Insider Ownership: 17.4%

Temenos, a Swiss growth company with significant insider ownership, is set to outperform the local market with its earnings projected to grow by 14.7% annually. Although its revenue growth forecast of 7.6% per year does not reach the high-growth mark of 20%, it still surpasses the Swiss market's average of 4.4%. The company recently announced a CHF 200 million share buyback program, reflecting confidence in its financial health despite a high level of debt and an impressive forecasted return on equity of 25.9% in three years.

SWX:TEMN Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VAT Group AG specializes in developing, manufacturing, and supplying vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows globally, with a market capitalization of CHF 15.15 billion.

Operations: VAT Group AG generates revenue primarily from two segments: Valves, which brought in CHF 782.74 million, and Global Service, contributing CHF 172.87 million.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

VAT Group, a Swiss growth company with high insider ownership, is expected to see its earnings grow significantly at 21.2% per year, outpacing the Swiss market average of 8.2%. Its revenue growth forecast at 15.5% annually also exceeds the local market's 4.4%, indicating robust potential despite not reaching the high-growth threshold of 20%. The company's return on equity is predicted to be impressive at 39.1% in three years, highlighting strong profitability prospects amid a highly volatile share price recently.

SWX:VACN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Make It Happen

Ready For A Different Approach?

