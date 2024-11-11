Swiss bourse operator SIX to acquire UK's Aquis Exchange

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said on Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire London-based Aquis Exchange Plc in a cash offer that puts an enterprise value of £194 million ($250.51 million) on the deal.

"SIX considers the acquisition of Aquis to be a compelling strategic opportunity which will complement its strategy to scale the exchange business beyond its home markets," SIX said in a statement setting out the terms of the deal.

Under the offer, each Aquis shareholder will be entitled to receive 727 pence per share in cash, SIX said.

The Swiss firm's offer values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Aquis at about £207 million based on treasury stock methodology, and implies an enterprise value of approximately £194 million, according to SIX.

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

