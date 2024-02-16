Advertisement
Canada markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,222.69
    +333.29 (+1.60%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,029.73
    +29.11 (+0.58%)
     

  • DOW

    38,773.12
    +348.82 (+0.91%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7417
    -0.0010 (-0.13%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.08
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    70,123.04
    -117.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,015.00
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,061.48
    +49.38 (+2.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,936.75
    +24.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.01
    -0.37 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,597.53
    +29.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6890
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS JUMP AFTER ERASING EARLIER LOSSES

S&P 500 recovers from Tuesday's sell-off, surpassing Monday's closing level

Swiss Re 2023 net profit surges, in line with expectations

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Friday that net profit for 2023 surged 580%, in line with expectations, as it recovered from a difficult period a year earlier.

The net profit of $3.214 billion for the year compares with a profit of $472 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $3.263 billion, according to a consensus forecast.

The profit marks a recovery from 2022, when the company was absorbing claims from Hurricane Ian in Florida, and as the war in Ukraine, inflation and volatile markets also dampened performance.

The company proposed a 6% increase in its dividend to $6.80 per share.

"We achieved all our financial targets in a year that was characterised by geopolitical turbulence and continued economic uncertainty," said Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler.

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Miranda Murray)