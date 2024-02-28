Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.008

The board of Swift Haulage Berhad (KLSE:SWIFT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of April, with investors receiving MYR0.008 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 2.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Swift Haulage Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Swift Haulage Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 25.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Swift Haulage Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. Since 2022, the annual payment back then was MYR0.018, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.016. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Swift Haulage Berhad's EPS has declined at around 6.4% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On Swift Haulage Berhad's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Swift Haulage Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

