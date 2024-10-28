Swedish Stocks Priced Below Estimated Value In October 2024

As global markets navigate the effects of rising U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious outlook on monetary policy, European stocks, including those in Sweden, have experienced some downward pressure. Despite these challenges, opportunities may exist for investors seeking undervalued stocks that are priced below their estimated value. In such an environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and potential for growth can be key to capitalizing on market inefficiencies.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Sweden

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) CTT Systems (OM:CTT) SEK251.00 SEK493.27 49.1% Truecaller (OM:TRUE B) SEK47.66 SEK89.82 46.9% TF Bank (OM:TFBANK) SEK327.00 SEK612.30 46.6% DistIT (OM:DIST) SEK3.80 SEK7.00 45.7% Tourn International (OM:TOURN) SEK9.00 SEK16.46 45.3% Mentice (OM:MNTC) SEK28.30 SEK51.18 44.7% Svedbergs Group (OM:SVED BTA B) SEK36.30 SEK65.51 44.6% IAR Systems Group (OM:IAR B) SEK122.50 SEK226.00 45.8% Byggmax Group (OM:BMAX) SEK44.36 SEK84.85 47.7% Bactiguard Holding (OM:BACTI B) SEK44.60 SEK82.83 46.2%

Overview: Bonesupport Holding AB is an orthobiologics company that develops and commercializes injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes globally, with a market cap of SEK22.37 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its Pharmaceuticals segment, amounting to SEK814.46 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 13.2%

Bonesupport Holding is experiencing strong revenue growth, forecasted at 36.3% annually, outpacing the Swedish market. Despite a decline in net profit margins from last year, the stock trades at SEK340, below its estimated fair value of SEK391.6. Recent earnings showed increased sales but lower net income compared to last year. The SOLARIO study highlights their innovative antibiotic treatment's potential to reduce systemic antibiotic use and associated side effects significantly, enhancing patient outcomes and cost-efficiency.

Overview: Electrolux Professional AB (publ) offers food service, beverage, and laundry products and solutions to various sectors including restaurants, hotels, healthcare, and educational facilities with a market cap of SEK20.00 billion.