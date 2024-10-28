Swedish Stocks Priced Below Estimated Value In October 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the effects of rising U.S. Treasury yields and a cautious outlook on monetary policy, European stocks, including those in Sweden, have experienced some downward pressure. Despite these challenges, opportunities may exist for investors seeking undervalued stocks that are priced below their estimated value. In such an environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and potential for growth can be key to capitalizing on market inefficiencies.
Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Sweden
|
Name
|
Current Price
|
Fair Value (Est)
|
Discount (Est)
|
CTT Systems (OM:CTT)
|
SEK251.00
|
SEK493.27
|
49.1%
|
Truecaller (OM:TRUE B)
|
SEK47.66
|
SEK89.82
|
46.9%
|
TF Bank (OM:TFBANK)
|
SEK327.00
|
SEK612.30
|
46.6%
|
DistIT (OM:DIST)
|
SEK3.80
|
SEK7.00
|
45.7%
|
Tourn International (OM:TOURN)
|
SEK9.00
|
SEK16.46
|
45.3%
|
Mentice (OM:MNTC)
|
SEK28.30
|
SEK51.18
|
44.7%
|
Svedbergs Group (OM:SVED BTA B)
|
SEK36.30
|
SEK65.51
|
44.6%
|
IAR Systems Group (OM:IAR B)
|
SEK122.50
|
SEK226.00
|
45.8%
|
Byggmax Group (OM:BMAX)
|
SEK44.36
|
SEK84.85
|
47.7%
|
Bactiguard Holding (OM:BACTI B)
|
SEK44.60
|
SEK82.83
|
46.2%
Bonesupport Holding
Overview: Bonesupport Holding AB is an orthobiologics company that develops and commercializes injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes globally, with a market cap of SEK22.37 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Pharmaceuticals segment, amounting to SEK814.46 million.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 13.2%
Bonesupport Holding is experiencing strong revenue growth, forecasted at 36.3% annually, outpacing the Swedish market. Despite a decline in net profit margins from last year, the stock trades at SEK340, below its estimated fair value of SEK391.6. Recent earnings showed increased sales but lower net income compared to last year. The SOLARIO study highlights their innovative antibiotic treatment's potential to reduce systemic antibiotic use and associated side effects significantly, enhancing patient outcomes and cost-efficiency.
-
Electrolux Professional
Overview: Electrolux Professional AB (publ) offers food service, beverage, and laundry products and solutions to various sectors including restaurants, hotels, healthcare, and educational facilities with a market cap of SEK20.00 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is derived from two main segments: Laundry, contributing SEK4.70 billion, and Food & Beverage, accounting for SEK7.53 billion.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 41.3%
Electrolux Professional is trading at SEK69.6, significantly below its estimated fair value of SEK118.56, indicating it may be undervalued based on cash flows. Recent Q3 earnings showed increased sales and net income year-over-year, with sales reaching SEK 2.93 billion and net income at SEK187 million. Despite high debt levels and a forecasted low return on equity of 18.1%, the company's innovative product launches like NeoBlue Touch could drive future growth in revenue and efficiency.
-
MilDef Group
Overview: MilDef Group AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells rugged IT solutions and special electronics to the security and defense sectors, with a market cap of SEK3.60 billion.
Operations: Revenue segments for MilDef Group AB (publ) encompass the development, manufacturing, and sale of rugged IT solutions and special electronics to the security and defense sectors.
Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 39.5%
MilDef Group is trading at SEK90.1, well below its estimated fair value of SEK149.02, suggesting it is undervalued based on cash flows. Recent Q3 earnings revealed sales of SEK249.9 million and net income of SEK17.2 million, both up from the previous year. The company is pursuing strategic acquisitions to enhance growth and market access while leveraging its robust defense technology portfolio to secure substantial contracts across Europe, including a significant order with Denmark's DALO worth SEK27.5 million.
-
