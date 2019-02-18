What Can We Make Of Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (STO:SWMA) High Return On Capital?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Swedish Match AB (publ) (STO:SWMA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Swedish Match:

0.51 = kr4.8b ÷ (kr14b – kr4.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Swedish Match has an ROCE of 51%.

Is Swedish Match’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Swedish Match’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 14% average in the Tobacco industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Swedish Match’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

As we can see, Swedish Match currently has an ROCE of 51% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 33%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Swedish Match.

Swedish Match’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Swedish Match has total assets of kr14b and current liabilities of kr4.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 33% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Swedish Match’s ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Swedish Match’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. You might be able to find a better buy than Swedish Match. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

