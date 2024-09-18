Swedish Growth Stocks With High Insider Ownership For September 2024

As global markets navigate a period of rate cuts and economic adjustments, Sweden's market has shown resilience with notable gains in growth stocks. In this context, high insider ownership can be a strong indicator of confidence in a company's future prospects, making it an important factor for investors to consider.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% Truecaller (OM:TRUE B) 29.6% 21.6% Fortnox (OM:FNOX) 21.1% 22.6% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 14.9% 72.2% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 42.3% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.8% 78.5% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 98.4% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 86.1% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 19.5% 115.5% C-Rad (OM:CRAD B) 16.1% 33.9%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in private capital and real asset segments, with a market cap of SEK424.45 billion.

Operations: EQT's revenue segments include €37.20 million from Central, €878.70 million from Real Assets, and €1.28 billion from Private Capital.

Insider Ownership: 30.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 35.6% p.a.

EQT, a Swedish private equity firm, has seen substantial insider ownership with no significant shares sold in the past three months. The company's earnings grew by 384.2% over the past year and are forecast to grow at 35.6% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's expected growth of 15.2%. Although revenue growth is predicted to be slower than 20%, it still surpasses market expectations at 15.7%. Recent M&A activities include exploring a sale of its majority stake in Banking Circle and acquiring GeBBS Healthcare Solutions for $870 million.

OM:EQT Ownership Breakdown as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Fortnox AB (publ) offers financial and administrative software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations, with a market cap of SEK38.49 billion.

Operations: Revenue segments include Core Products at SEK734 million, Businesses at SEK378 million, Accounting Firms at SEK352 million, Marketplaces at SEK160 million, and Financial Services at SEK249 million.

Insider Ownership: 21.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 22.6% p.a.

Fortnox has seen substantial insider buying over the past three months, reflecting confidence in its growth prospects. The company reported strong earnings for Q2 2024, with sales reaching SEK 515 million and net income at SEK 164 million. Analysts forecast annual profit growth of 22.6%, outpacing the Swedish market's 15.2%. Trading below estimated fair value and analyst price targets, Fortnox is expected to achieve a high return on equity of 32.1% in three years.

OM:FNOX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Rusta AB (publ) retails home and leisure products in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany, with a market cap of SEK11.36 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include home and leisure products in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 10.2%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 21.5% p.a.

Rusta's earnings are forecast to grow 21.5% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's 15.2%. Recent Q1 results showed sales of SEK 3.07 billion and net income of SEK 231 million, both up from last year. Insider activity has been positive with more shares bought than sold recently. Trading at a significant discount to fair value and with a high future return on equity forecast (31.8%), Rusta continues its planned store expansions in Norway and Sweden.

OM:RUSTA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

