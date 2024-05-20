Swedish Growth Leaders With High Insider Stakes May 2024

As of May 2024, the Swedish market continues to navigate through a complex global economic landscape, marked by moderated inflation rates and cautious monetary policies across Europe. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership stand out as particularly noteworthy, as such stakes often signal strong confidence in the company’s future from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 21.6% Spago Nanomedical (OM:SPAGO) 16.1% 52.1% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 35.1% 63.6% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 49.9% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 14.9% 104.9% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Egetis Therapeutics (OM:EGTX) 17.6% 98.4% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 24.8% 106.8% OrganoClick (OM:ORGC) 23% 103.3%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: BioArctic AB (publ), based in Sweden, focuses on developing biological drugs for central nervous system disorders and has a market capitalization of approximately SEK 20.33 billion.

Operations: BioArctic primarily generates revenue by developing biological drugs targeting central nervous system disorders.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

BioArctic, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company, is expected to see significant growth with revenue forecasted to increase by 48.5% annually and earnings projected to grow by 63.61% per year. Despite trading at 66.3% below its estimated fair value, the company recently reported a substantial net loss of SEK 57.56 million for Q1 2024, contrasting sharply with the net income of SEK 293.86 million in the same period last year. Additionally, BioArctic continues its strategic focus on Alzheimer's treatments through collaborations like the recent one with Eisai Co., Ltd., aiming to develop new therapeutic options using their proprietary technology.

OM:BIOA B Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fortnox AB (publ) specializes in offering products, packages, and integrations for financial and administrative applications targeted at small and medium-sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 41.79 billion.

Operations: Fortnox generates revenue through several segments, including Core Products at SEK 698 million, The Agency at SEK 327 million, Entrepreneurship at SEK 356 million, and Marketplaces at SEK 150 million.

Insider Ownership: 21%

Fortnox, a Swedish software company, shows promising growth with earnings forecasted to increase by 21.2% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Swedish market's 14.4%. Recent financials reveal a robust performance with Q1 2024 revenue up to SEK 473 million from SEK 378 million year-over-year and net income rising to SEK 149 million from SEK 106 million. Despite moderate insider buying recently, Fortnox maintains high insider ownership and an expected strong return on equity of 33.2%.

OM:FNOX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AB Sagax (publ) is a property company active in Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 103.84 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from real estate rentals, totaling SEK 4.47 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.3%

AB Sagax, a Swedish property investment firm, is experiencing substantial growth with earnings projected to increase by 33.8% annually, significantly outpacing the market's expectations. Despite facing challenges like debt not well covered by operating cash flow and recent shareholder dilution, the company has demonstrated strong past performance with a 53.3% earnings growth over the previous year. Recent financials show a rebound in Q1 2024 with sales reaching SEK 1.19 billion and net income of SEK 1.08 billion after a loss in the prior period.

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include OM:BIOA B OM:FNOX and OM:SAGA A.

