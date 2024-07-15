Swedish Exchange Highlights: 3 Growth Companies With Up To 35% Insider Ownership

As global markets respond to shifting economic indicators, Sweden's robust market performance continues to attract investor attention. In this environment, analyzing growth companies with substantial insider ownership can provide valuable insights into firms with potentially strong foundational stability and alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 21.6% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.5% 73.8% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1% Fortnox (OM:FNOX) 21% 23.6% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.8% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 20.3% 109.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 50.9% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 23.3% 103.4%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Pandox AB is a global hotel property company that owns, develops, and leases hotel properties, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 38.06 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through two segments: own operation (SEK 3.27 billion) and rental agreements (SEK 3.82 billion).

Insider Ownership: 12.3%

Pandox, a Swedish hotel property company, has shown robust earnings growth with recent reports indicating a substantial increase in net income and sales for the first half of 2024. Despite this, its profit margins have decreased compared to the previous year and its dividend coverage is weak. The company's revenue and earnings are expected to grow faster than the market average, although its forecasted return on equity remains low. Additionally, financial obligations pose challenges as interest payments are not well covered by earnings.

Story continues

OM:PNDX B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Overview: AB Sagax (publ) is a property company active in Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 105.70 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from real estate rentals, amounting to SEK 4.47 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.3%

AB Sagax, a Swedish property investment firm, is poised for notable growth with expected earnings to increase by 33.5% annually. However, its debt levels are concerning as they are not adequately covered by operating cash flow. Recently, the company has been active in green financing, raising €500 million through unsecured green bonds aimed at supporting sustainable projects. This move aligns with growing investor interest in environmentally responsible investments but raises questions about long-term financial sustainability due to the significant debt incurred.

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Overview: Wallenstam AB (publ) is a Sweden-based property company with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 37.51 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Stockholm, contributing SEK 938 million, and Gothenburg, with SEK 1.94 billion.

Insider Ownership: 35%

Wallenstam AB has shown a robust recovery, turning a net loss into a profit with recent earnings reporting SEK 408 million for the first half of 2024. Despite this, its forecasted annual revenue growth at 3.2% per year is modest compared to the market. Insider transactions have been balanced, with no significant volume of shares bought or sold recently. The company's focus on sustainable property developments like Kaserntorget 6 highlights its commitment to environmental standards and attracting new tenants through innovative reuse strategies.

OM:WALL B Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

