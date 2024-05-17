Swedish Exchange Highlights: 3 Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Reaching 35%

Amid a backdrop of global economic recalibrations, Sweden's market is showing signs of resilience, particularly in sectors where insider ownership aligns closely with company growth trajectories. As investors seek stable opportunities within fluctuating markets, companies with high insider ownership in Sweden may offer a compelling narrative of commitment and confidence in their long-term prospects.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 21.6% Sun4Energy Group (NGM:SUN4) 12.6% 49.6% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 35.1% 48.2% Spago Nanomedical (OM:SPAGO) 16.1% 52.1% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 49.9% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 14.9% 104.9% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Egetis Therapeutics (OM:EGTX) 17.6% 98.4% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 24.8% 88.5% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: BioArctic AB (publ) focuses on developing biological drugs for central nervous system disorders in Sweden, with a market capitalization of SEK 20.49 billion.

Operations: The company generates SEK 615.99 million from its biotechnology segment, focusing on biological drugs for central nervous system disorders.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

BioArctic, a Swedish biopharmaceutical firm, is trading at 68.2% below its estimated fair value, with analysts projecting a significant price increase of 57.8%. The company recently became profitable and expects robust annual earnings growth of 48.2%, outpacing the Swedish market's average. Despite limited recent insider buying, BioArctic's strategic collaboration with Eisai on Alzheimer’s treatment BAN2802 underscores its innovative edge and potential growth in a high-stakes market.

OM:BIOA B Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Overview: Fortnox AB operates in providing financial and administrative software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 41.28 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through Core Products (SEK 698 million), Entrepreneurship (SEK 356 million), The Agency (SEK 327 million), and Marketplaces (SEK 150 million).

Insider Ownership: 21%

Fortnox, a Swedish software company, demonstrated strong financial performance with its first quarter revenue reaching SEK 473 million, up from SEK 378 million the previous year. Net income also rose to SEK 149 million. Fortnox is expected to maintain robust growth with earnings forecasted to increase by approximately 21.2% annually, outperforming the Swedish market's average growth rate. Insider activity has been balanced, featuring more buying than selling but not in significant volumes. The company's Return on Equity is projected to be high at around 33.2%, indicating efficient management and profitability potential.

OM:FNOX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Overview: AB Sagax (publ) is a property company with operations across Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries, boasting a market capitalization of approximately SEK 105.50 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through real estate rentals, totaling SEK 4.47 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.3%

AB Sagax, a Swedish property investment firm, has shown significant financial recovery with first-quarter sales of SEK 1.19 billion, up from SEK 1.01 billion year-over-year. Net income for the same period surged to SEK 1.08 billion following a previous net loss, highlighting strong operational turnaround. Despite this growth, the company's debt is poorly covered by operating cash flow and large one-off items have skewed earnings figures. Annual earnings are expected to grow by 33.8%, outpacing the Swedish market forecast of 14.2%.

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

