Swedish Exchange Growth Leaders With Up To 30% Insider Ownership

Amidst a backdrop of mixed global market performances, Sweden's economic landscape continues to attract attention with its unique blend of robust corporate governance and innovation. As investors navigate through these fluctuating conditions, companies with high insider ownership in Sweden stand out as potentially resilient investments due to the alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.7% 73.8% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 14.9% 72.2% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 50.9% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 6.2% 109.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.8% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 23.3% 103.4% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in private capital and real asset segments, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 391.68 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived mainly from its Private Capital and Real Assets segments, generating €1.28 billion and €0.88 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 31%

EQT AB exemplifies a growth company with high insider ownership in Sweden, though it's not without its complexities. Recently, EQT reported a substantial year-over-year increase in earnings and revenue for the first half of 2024, highlighting its robust financial health. The company is actively engaged in significant mergers and acquisitions, including a potential major buyout in India and strategic sales like Karo Healthcare. Despite these strengths, EQT's revenue growth forecast slightly trails the ambitious 20% annual benchmark but remains above the Swedish market average. Insider transactions have been moderate, suggesting cautious optimism among those closest to the company.

OM:EQT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fortnox AB (publ) offers financial and administrative software solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations, with a market capitalization of SEK 40.14 billion.

Operations: Fortnox generates revenue through various segments including core products (SEK 734 million), businesses (SEK 378 million), accounting firms (SEK 352 million), financial services (SEK 249 million), and marketplaces (SEK 160 million).

Insider Ownership: 21%

Fortnox, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, reported strong financial results for the first half of 2024, showing significant increases in sales and net income. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 22.6% annually, outpacing the broader Swedish market. Despite this robust growth forecast and trading below its estimated fair value, insider transactions have not been substantial in volume over the past three months. Fortnox is poised for continued profitability with a forecasted high return on equity of 32.2% in three years.

OM:FNOX Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: HMS Networks AB operates globally, providing products that facilitate communication and information sharing between industrial equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 20.12 billion.

Operations: The company generates SEK 3.01 billion in revenue from its wireless communications equipment segment.

Insider Ownership: 12.6%

HMS Networks, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, faces mixed financial dynamics. While its revenue growth at 12.2% per year is modest compared to high-growth benchmarks but outpaces the broader Swedish market significantly. Earnings are expected to grow by 26.3% annually, surpassing local market averages. However, challenges include a reduction in profit margins from 20.1% to 14% and recent earnings reports indicating a drop in net income and EPS for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year despite higher sales volumes.

OM:HMS Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

