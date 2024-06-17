Swedish Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Minimum 12% Revenue Increase

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global markets and political uncertainties in Europe, the Swedish market presents a unique opportunity for investors interested in growth companies with high insider ownership. These firms not only demonstrate robust revenue increases but also align closely with investor interests, fostering confidence even in turbulent times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 21.6% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 35.1% 50.9% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 33.3% 109.3% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 17.9% 104.9% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1% Egetis Therapeutics (OM:EGTX) 17.6% 98.2% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.4% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 24.9% 103.4%

Click here to see the full list of 82 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Humble Group AB operates in refining, developing, and distributing fast-moving consumer goods both in Sweden and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 4.29 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through four primary segments: Future Snacking (SEK 935 million), Sustainable Care (SEK 2.24 billion), Quality Nutrition (SEK 1.51 billion), and Nordic Distribution (SEK 2.62 billion).

Insider Ownership: 22.2%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 12% p.a.

Humble Group, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, has seen more insider buying than selling in recent months, indicating confidence among its key stakeholders. Although the company's revenue growth forecast of 12% per year is modest compared to some peers, it is notably higher than the broader Swedish market's 1.9%. Humble is trading at a significant discount to estimated fair value and is expected to turn profitable within three years, with earnings projected to grow robustly at 72.77% annually. Recent financials show a positive shift from a net loss last year to a net income of SEK 23 million this quarter.

OM:HUMBLE Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sectra AB (publ) specializes in medical IT and cybersecurity solutions across Sweden, the UK, the Netherlands, and other European countries, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 47.94 billion.

Operations: Sectra's revenue is primarily generated from its Imaging IT Solutions and Secure Communications segments, which contributed SEK 2.55 billion and SEK 367.40 million respectively, along with a smaller contribution of SEK 89.90 million from Business Innovation.

Insider Ownership: 30.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.7% p.a.

Sectra, a Swedish growth company with substantial insider ownership, has demonstrated robust financial performance with a 14.2% increase in earnings over the past year and significant revenue growth. Recent innovations include launching a genomic diagnostics IT module in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Health System, enhancing cancer patient care through precision medicine. This aligns with Sectra's strategic expansion in digital and genomic pathology solutions, underpinning its growth trajectory and market position.

OM:SECT B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yubico AB specializes in providing authentication solutions for computers, networks, and online services, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 21.01 billion.

Operations: The company generates SEK 1.93 billion from its Security Software & Services segment.

Insider Ownership: 37.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 23.2% p.a.

Yubico AB, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, reported a solid first quarter in 2024 with sales increasing to SEK 504.4 million from SEK 419 million the previous year and net income rising to SEK 77.5 million from SEK 54.2 million. Despite this growth, earnings per share slightly decreased due to dilution effects. The company continues to innovate, as evidenced by the launch of YubiKey firmware updates aimed at enhancing enterprise security solutions. However, significant insider selling over the past three months could raise concerns among potential investors about its long-term prospects.

OM:YUBICO Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

