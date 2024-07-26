Swedish Exchange Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 22% Revenue Growth

As global markets navigate through a landscape marked by trade tensions and shifts in investment preferences, the Swedish stock market presents unique opportunities, particularly among growth companies with high insider ownership. These firms not only benefit from robust revenue growth but also demonstrate a strong alignment of interests between shareholders and management, which is crucial in today's volatile economic environment.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.7% 73.8% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 14.9% 72.2% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 20.3% 109.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.8% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 50.9% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 23.3% 103.4%

Click here to see the full list of 93 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in private capital and real asset segments, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 398.31 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Private Capital and Real Assets segments, with contributions of €1.28 billion and €0.88 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 31%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 17.9% p.a.

EQT AB, a Swedish private equity firm, showcases robust insider activity with more shares bought than sold recently, though not in substantial volumes. The company reported a significant increase in earnings and revenue for the first half of 2024, with net income rising to €282 million from €120 million year-over-year. EQT's future looks promising with expected high profit growth and above-market revenue growth rates. However, one-off items have impacted financial results, indicating some earnings quality concerns. Additionally, EQT is actively exploring strategic options such as potential sales or acquisitions which could influence its market position and valuation.

OM:EQT Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sectra AB (publ) operates in the medical IT and cybersecurity sectors across Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and other parts of Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 47.13 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from two segments: Imaging IT Solutions at SEK 2.55 billion and Secure Communications at SEK 367.35 million.

Insider Ownership: 30.3%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.7% p.a.

Sectra AB, a Swedish firm with high insider ownership, reported a robust financial performance with SEK 3.04 billion in annual revenue and SEK 428.39 million in net income, reflecting year-over-year growth. Recent expansions include launching a genomic diagnostics module in the US and implementing Sectra One Cloud in Belgium, enhancing operational efficiencies at client hospitals. Despite these advancements, revenue growth is projected below significant levels at 14.7% annually, suggesting moderated future expansion pace compared to market averages.

OM:SECT B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yubico AB specializes in providing authentication solutions for computers, networks, and online services with a market capitalization of SEK 23.08 billion.

Operations: The company generates SEK 1.93 billion from its Security Software & Services segment.

Insider Ownership: 37.5%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.9% p.a.

Yubico, a Swedish growth company with high insider ownership, is trading 9.1% below its estimated fair value and has shown promising financial trends with a revenue increase of 19.9% over the past year. Despite substantial insider selling recently, Yubico's earnings are expected to grow significantly at 43.8% annually, outpacing the Swedish market's forecast of 15.3%. However, profit margins have declined from last year’s 16.9% to this year’s 8.6%, and shareholder dilution has occurred over the past year.

OM:YUBICO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Key Takeaways

Dive into all 93 of the Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership we have identified here.

