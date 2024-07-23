Swedish Exchange Growth Companies With Up To 37% Insider Ownership

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, Sweden's economic resilience and strategic market movements have kept it in focus for investors seeking growth opportunities. This article explores three Swedish companies that not only demonstrate robust growth potential but also feature high insider ownership, suggesting strong confidence from those closest to the operations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 24.8% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 18.7% 73.8% Magle Chemoswed Holding (OM:MAGLE) 14.9% 72.2% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 20.3% 109.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.8% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 50.9% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 23.3% 103.4%

Click here to see the full list of 92 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Fortnox AB operates in providing financial and administrative software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 39.88 billion.

Operations: Fortnox's revenue is primarily derived from core products (SEK 734 million), businesses (SEK 378 million), accounting firms (SEK 352 million), financial services (SEK 249 million), and marketplaces (SEK 160 million).

Insider Ownership: 21%

Fortnox, a Swedish software company, showcases robust financial performance with its recent Q2 earnings revealing a significant year-over-year growth in sales and net income. While the company's revenue growth is expected to outpace the broader Swedish market significantly, it does not exceed 20% annually. Insider transactions have been balanced, with more buying than selling in recent months, though not in large volumes. The firm's projected high return on equity and earnings growth over the next three years highlight its potential as a solid investment within high insider ownership parameters.

Story continues

OM:FNOX Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sectra AB (publ) operates in the medical IT and cybersecurity sectors across Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and other parts of Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 46.32 billion.

Operations: Sectra's revenue is primarily generated from its Imaging IT Solutions segment, which brought in SEK 2.55 billion, followed by Secure Communications at SEK 367.35 million and Business Innovation contributing SEK 89.87 million.

Insider Ownership: 30.3%

Sectra, a Swedish medical technology firm, reported robust annual earnings with revenues reaching SEK 3.04 billion, up significantly from the previous year. The company's earnings grew by 14.2% last year and are forecasted to grow at 19.3% annually, outpacing the broader market's expectations. Recent expansions include launching a genomic diagnostics module in the U.S., and significant client acquisitions in Belgium and Germany underline its operational growth. Despite high insider ownership, revenue growth projections do not surpass the ambitious 20% threshold annually.

OM:SECT B Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yubico AB specializes in providing authentication solutions for computers, networks, and online services, with a market capitalization of SEK 22.86 billion.

Operations: The company generates SEK 1.93 billion from its Security Software & Services segment.

Insider Ownership: 37.5%

Yubico, headquartered in Stockholm, is demonstrating robust growth with recent product launches like MilSecure Mobile for secure DOD web access and updates to its YubiKey technology. Despite a decrease in net profit margin from 16.9% to 8.6%, the company's revenue grew by 19.9% over the past year, with earnings expected to increase significantly at 43.79% annually. Insider activity shows more buying than selling over the last three months, indicating confidence from those closest to the company operations despite some challenges like shareholder dilution within the year.

OM:YUBICO Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Make It Happen

Access the full spectrum of 92 Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking on this link.

Hold shares in these firms? Setup your portfolio in Simply Wall St to seamlessly track your investments and receive personalized updates on your portfolio's performance.

Maximize your investment potential with Simply Wall St, the comprehensive app that offers global market insights for free.

Seeking Other Investments?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include OM:FNOX OM:SECT B and OM:YUBICO.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com