Sweden's Undiscovered Gems Shining Bright In October 2024

As global markets face headwinds from rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth in major regions, investors are increasingly looking towards smaller, less volatile markets for potential opportunities. In Sweden, the focus on small-cap companies is gaining traction as these firms often offer unique value propositions and resilience in times of broader market uncertainty. Identifying a good stock in this environment involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals, innovative business models, and the ability to adapt to changing economic conditions—qualities that can make them stand out even when larger indices face pressure.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Softronic NA 3.67% 7.08% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 9.02% 15.02% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 7.12% 6.96% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 16.04% 32.29% ★★★★★★ Svolder NA -22.68% -24.17% ★★★★★★ Investment AB Öresund NA 0.07% 0.45% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 12.52% 16.39% ★★★★★★ Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding NA 30.31% -9.00% ★★★★★★ Bulten 62.00% 16.31% 20.43% ★★★★☆☆ Nederman Holding 73.66% 10.94% 15.88% ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Hoist Finance AB (publ) is a credit market company involved in loan acquisition and management operations across Europe, with a market cap of SEK8.57 billion.

Operations: Hoist Finance generates revenue primarily from unsecured loans, amounting to SEK3.04 billion, and secured loans contributing SEK935 million. The company's net profit margin reflects its financial efficiency in managing these revenue streams.

Hoist Finance, a notable player in the financial sector, has seen its debt to equity ratio improve from 181.2% to 116.6% over five years, although net debt remains high at 111.7%. The company reported a robust earnings growth of 106.8% last year, far outpacing the Consumer Finance industry’s modest 1.4%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10x compared to Sweden's market average of 23.3x, it appears undervalued. Recently completing SEK 1.25 billion in fixed-income offerings and initiating share repurchases up to SEK 100 million indicates strategic capital management aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

