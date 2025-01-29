SSAB profit beats analysts' estimates on demand for premium steel products

(Reuters) -Sweden's SSAB posted fourth-quarter operating profit well above analysts' estimates on Wednesday, helped by resilient demand for its high-strength steel and other premium products despite generally weak markets in Europe and North America.

Operating result slumped to 487 million Swedish crowns ($44.36 million) in the December quarter from 2.40 billion crowns a year earlier.

This, however, beat the 419.1 million crowns expected by analysts on average, according to a consensus provided by the company.

The Swedish steelmaker said prices in the United States were significantly lower and its Special Steels and Europe divisions were hit by the weak market in Europe.

SSAB, which operates steel businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, said it expected demand to remain weak in its home markets, Europe and North America during the first quarter, but flagged a seasonal improvement in shipments.

The group, which competes with Salzgitter, ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp among others, expects first-quarter shipments by its Special Steels and Europe units to be significantly higher than the prior quarter, while those for the Americas arm are seen to be "somewhat higher".

Its prices will be "somewhat lower" for Special Steels and Americas businesses, and lower for the Europe arm in the first quarter, while raw material costs should be stable for Special Steels and Europe, and "somewhat higher" for Americas, SSAB said.

Jefferies said it expected "modestly better" earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the first quarter compared with the prior three-month period, with lower prices offset by higher volumes and less maintenance.

It said it saw a steel market recovery in the second half of the year.

Again kicking off the earnings season for European steelmakers, SSAB proposed a dividend of 2.60 crowns per share for last year, 48% lower than the 5.00 crowns for 2023.

($1 = 10.9779 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak in Gdansk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)