Sweden's Saab posts higher-than-expected organic sales growth for 2024

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Swedish defence equipment maker Saab said on Friday it expected an organic sales growth of 23.4% for the full year of 2024, above its previously expected outlook at the upper end of the range between 15% and 20%.

The company said it expected its operating income for the fourth quarter to be at 2 billion Swedish crowns ($179.33 million), up from 1.4 billion a year ago.

Saab said it expected its sales for the fourth quarter at 20.9 billion Swedish crowns, boosting its sales for the full year of 2024 to land at 63.8 billion crowns, compared to 51.6 billion a year ago.

The company will report its final earnings for 2024 on Feb. 7.

($1 = 11.1526 Swedish crowns)

