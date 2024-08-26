Advertisement
Canada markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,380.63
    +94.55 (+0.41%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,621.31
    -13.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • DOW

    41,265.43
    +90.35 (+0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7424
    +0.0020 (+0.27%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.22
    +2.39 (+3.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    85,764.24
    -606.73 (-0.70%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.80
    -0.01 (-1.75%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,557.60
    +11.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,230.58
    +11.88 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8080
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,731.31
    -146.48 (-0.82%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    16.12
    +1.32 (+8.92%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,327.78
    +39.78 (+0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,110.22
    -254.05 (-0.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6642
    +0.0032 (+0.48%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TURN MIXED AS RATE-CUT BETS SHIFT AFTER JACKSON HOLE

Losses were driven by Nasdaq, which was weighed down by a fall in shares of AI giant Nvidia

Sweden stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 up 0.31%

Investing.com
·2 min read

Investing.com – Sweden stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Telecoms, Oil&Gas and Technology sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Stockholm, the OMX Stockholm 30 added 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the OMX Stockholm 30 were NIBE Industrier AB ser. B (ST:NIBEb), which rose 3.13% or 1.60 points to trade at 52.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Boliden AB (ST:BOL) added 1.32% or 4.10 points to end at 314.90 and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (ST:ERICb) was up 1.17% or 0.88 points to 76.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB B (ST:SCAb), which fell 0.76% or 1.10 points to trade at 137.10 at the close. SAAB AB ser. B (ST:SAABb) declined 0.55% or 1.30 points to end at 235.10 and Atlas Copco AB Class A (ST:ATCOa) was down 0.43% or 0.80 points to 184.40.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Stockholm Stock Exchange by 393 to 368 and 92 ended unchanged.

Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (ST:ERICb) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 1.17% or 0.88 to 76.00.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.87% or 2.15 to $76.98 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 2.30% or 1.80 to hit $79.95 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.17% or 4.30 to trade at $2,550.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SEK was up 0.28% to 11.40, while USD/SEK rose 0.46% to 10.21.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 100.75.

Related Articles

Sweden stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 up 0.31%

Chip stocks slip, keeping European shares muted ahead of data-heavy week

Nvidia earnings is an 'an underpriced risk' for markets: BofA