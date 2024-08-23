Sweden stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 up 0.72%

Investing.com – Sweden stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Telecoms and Financials sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Stockholm, the OMX Stockholm 30 rose 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the OMX Stockholm 30 were Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (ST:SBBb), which rose 3.52% or 0.22 points to trade at 6.44 at the close. Meanwhile, NIBE Industrier AB ser. B (ST:NIBEb) added 3.10% or 1.50 points to end at 50.60 and Sinch AB (ST:SINCH) was up 2.13% or 0.61 points to 29.21 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alfa Laval AB (ST:ALFA), which fell 2.54% or 11.70 points to trade at 448.50 at the close. Getinge AB ser. B (ST:GETIb) declined 0.95% or 2.00 points to end at 209.60 and ABB Ltd (ST:ABB) was down 0.52% or 3.00 points to 574.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Stockholm Stock Exchange by 520 to 258 and 77 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 2.49% or 1.82 to $74.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 2.31% or 1.78 to hit $79.00 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 1.03% or 25.80 to trade at $2,542.50 a troy ounce.

EUR/SEK was up 0.18% to 11.39, while USD/SEK fell 0.40% to 10.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.66% at 100.73.

