Investing.com – Sweden stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Financials, Healthcare and Telecoms sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Stockholm, the OMX Stockholm 30 gained 0.68%.

The best performers of the session on the OMX Stockholm 30 were Getinge AB ser. B (ST:GETIb), which rose 4.03% or 8.20 points to trade at 211.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (ST:SBBb) added 2.13% or 0.13 points to end at 6.22 and Electrolux AB Class B (ST:ELUXb) was up 1.84% or 1.80 points to 97.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB B (ST:SCAb), which fell 1.55% or 2.20 points to trade at 136.90 at the close. Boliden AB (ST:BOL) declined 1.32% or 4.10 points to end at 307.20 and Hexagon AB ser. B (ST:HEXAb) was down 0.39% or 0.40 points to 103.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Stockholm Stock Exchange by 432 to 342 and 79 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 1.86% or 1.34 to $73.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 1.84% or 1.40 to hit $77.45 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 1.11% or 28.40 to trade at $2,519.10 a troy ounce.

EUR/SEK was up 0.24% to 11.38, while USD/SEK rose 0.55% to 10.24.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.43% at 101.34.

Related Articles

Sweden stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Stockholm 30 up 0.68%

Nestle replaces CEO Schneider with company veteran Freixe

What's behind Microsoft's annual segment changes?