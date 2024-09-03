Advertisement
Sweden to scrap aviation tax next year

Reuters
Scandinavian airline SAS pilots go on strike

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Sweden will scrap its tax on airline tickets from the middle of next year, aiming to reduce prices and boost availability, the government and its Sweden Democrats alliance partner said on Tuesday.

The tax was introduced in 2018 by the then ruling centre-left government.

"This will lead to lower prices for travellers and rising demand, boosting the competitiveness of airlines," Sweden Democrats Member of Parliament Linda Lindberg told a joint press conference with the prime minister and cabinet members.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)