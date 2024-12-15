Suze Orman’s Retirement Tips — 6 Pieces of Money Advice You Shouldn’t Ignore

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock / Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Though saving for retirement may seem a daunting task, with the right guidance from a seasoned financial advisor and expert like Suze Orman, it can also be an exciting journey toward a fulfilling future.

Because retirement planning can be quite complex, you may need to seek more specific retirement advice for your situation. It’s important to remember that saving and investing can mean different things to different people, but most financial planners will agree on at least a baseline starting point.

Orman has been a guiding light for many when it comes to managing money, especially around retirement income sources. Here are some of her most valuable pieces of financial advice for you to better get a handle on successfully setting up your golden years.

Start Saving Early and Consistently

One of Orman’s key messages is the importance of starting your retirement savings as early as possible. The power of compound interest means the earlier you start saving, the more your money will grow over time, essentially making it free money earned in your free time.

Orman advised making retirement savings a regular habit, treating it like a non-negotiable monthly bill. She wrote, “Someone who starts saving 15% of their income by age 25 and keeps at it will be in good shape decades from now.”

Know Your Retirement Needs

Orman also stressed the importance of understanding how much you’ll need to live comfortably in retirement. This means calculating your retirement expenses, which will vary for everyone. You should consider factors like healthcare costs, housing and lifestyle desires.

Planning with a clear goal in mind helps you create a more effective and tax-advantaged savings strategy. One main strategy Orman advised is as follows:

Have 1 times (1x) your current income saved by age 30.

3x by age 40.

6x by age 50.

8x by age 60

10x by age 67.

Maximize Retirement Account Contributions

Orman recommended making the most of retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs. She suggested contributing enough to get any employer match, as this is essentially free money. For those closer to retirement, taking advantage of catch-up contributions allowed for individuals over 50 can be a smart move.

Orman said, “I recommend the Roth option. If your plan doesn’t have a Roth option, your strategy should be to contribute just enough to the traditional 401(k) to qualify for the maximum matching contribution. Then do more retirement saving in a Roth IRA.”

