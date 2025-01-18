Suze Orman: The Best Money Move for 2025

/ SplashNews.com / / SplashNews.com

While everyone’s rushing to make money moves this January, Suze Orman just dropped some unexpected advice: Maybe we should all slow down.

“Making financial decisions based on hunches is never a good idea,” she wrote in her Jan. 2 blog post. With Washington floating all kinds of policy changes, Orman suggested a different approach.

Sit Tight on Social Security

Despite all the noise about benefit cuts, Orman’s not buying into the panic. “Anyone saying the system is ‘broke’ is fearmongering,” she wrote.

Her point? Social Security remains hugely popular across party lines, and “a significant portion of retiree households rely on it for all (or a majority) of their income.”

Check Your Investment Mix

Here’s something actually worth doing right now: Look at your portfolio.

“The U.S. stock market is up about 30% for the year” as of late December, Orman wrote, adding that it has “nearly doubled in the past five years.”

Her concern? Your careful investment mix might be out of balance. As she put it: “Depending on how hands-off you have been, your 60% allocation to stocks could now represent 70% or so of your overall portfolio.”

Clean Up Those Recurring Charges

Orman suggested checking “your credit card statements and look for all your recurring payments.”

Her tip for the expensive services you want to keep? “Contact customer service and ask for a better deal.” And if you’re carrying credit card debt, she wrote, “Card companies often will reduce the interest rate on your credit card balance, but only if you ask!”

Stay Cool, Stay Focused

“We don’t know what exactly will be proposed, nor do we know for sure what will ultimately get green-lit by Congress,” Orman reminded readers. Her advice is to “focus on what you can control today.”

Her final message was simple: “Deep breath. We got this.” Sometimes the smartest money move is just staying calm until you have all the facts.

