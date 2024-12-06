Suze Orman: 3 Life Areas Worth Reviewing With a Financial Advisor Before You Retire

Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock.com

To retire, or not to retire? That’s not so much the question, because every American wants to sail off into the golden rays of their golden years, enjoying time away from the workforce. The real question is, “When can I retire?” While there are certain benchmarks of eligibility — like being the right age for Social Security or cashing out a retirement account without penalty — there are other factors at play that influence when you can truly retire.

Unsurprisingly, answering this question is a big part of author and financial expert Suze Orman’s work. Orman spends a lot of time considering what makes a healthy, sustainable, and enjoyable retirement for her followers. She emphasizes that a good financial advisor will ask about three key areas of your life — areas you should be prepared to review carefully before making the leap into retirement.

How Is Your Health?

It’s not just a polite question. It’s actually one of the first things you should ask yourself as you think about retirement. While it’s impossible to predict the future, if you’re in relatively good health right now, with a family history of longevity, you can anticipate that your golden years might be long ones indeed. And that means you can expect to be paying for everyday life expenses and health care needs for quite a while.

On the flip side, if you anticipate some health struggles in the future, you know your retirement budget will need to be heavily weighted toward health care, with the understanding that you might need to look into long-term care options. Orman recommends spending time becoming an expert on all things Medicare and reviewing various health care policies and long-term care options before retirement.

What Do You Want Your Legacy To Be?

Naturally, you want to imagine your retirement as a time of great enjoyment — the years you finally get to do everything you always wanted to do, but couldn’t (at least, as often as you’d like) while you were working. You probably don’t want to consider not being in a place to make your own decisions, or how you want to be remembered when you’re not around, period.

Still, these are crucial areas to plan for as you approach retirement. So you should absolutely factor estate planning into your conversations with your financial advisor. In her book, “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+,” Orman wrote: “How well you set up your family to navigate your later life will also be a part of your legacy.”