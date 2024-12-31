8 Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. In 2024, SNAP helped an average of more than 41 million low-income people afford a nutritionally adequate diet monthly. The average benefit for a single person in 2024 was around $202. For a family of four, the average benefit is $713.

Find Out: Renting vs. Owning a Home: Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

For You: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Recipients use Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to receive funds and make purchases, and they can use those cards to buy a whole lot more than just standard groceries. Here’s a look at some of the more unusual things that SNAP will pay for.

SolStock / iStock.com

Energy Drinks — Some, at Least

You can use SNAP funds to buy energy drinks, but only if they meet the USDA’s strict standards. If the energy drink has a “nutritional facts” label, it makes the cut, according to New York SNAP EBT.

If it has a “supplemental facts” label, it’s considered a supplement and cannot be purchased with EBT. That means Red Bull, Rockstar and Starbucks Double Shot make the grade, but 5-Hour Energy and Tweaker do not.

Read Next: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

Learn More: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

Feyyaz Alacam / Shutterstock.com

Coffee and Tea — the Kind You Make Yourself

You can use SNAP to buy packaged coffee — not to mention creamer — and that includes Keurig-style K-cups. You cannot, however, buy coffee that’s ready to drink because it falls under their “foods that are hot at point of sale” exclusion (including beverages).

If you’re thinking that you’ll make your own coffee at home and just switch to buying tea when you’re out, that won’t work either. Tea, too, is limited to packaged and unbrewed because the USDA doesn’t allow SNAP funds to be used to buy any hot beverages.

Trending Now: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Mikhail Varentsov / Shutterstock.com

Hunting and Fishing Gear — But You Have To Live Way, Way Out There

For people who live in very rural areas and kill what you eat, you can’t just swipe your EBT card to pick up a new fiberglass rod at Bass Pro Shops — but hunting and fishing gear is SNAP-eligible for a very specific and very tiny population. According to the USDA, some residents in the most remote parts of Alaska rely almost exclusively on hunting and fishing to feed their households because of the extreme difficulty getting to stores where they can purchase food.