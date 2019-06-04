The Surprising Side Hustles of These 15 Top Athletes

There used to be a time when sports paid so little that many athletes held side jobs. In 1951, four-time World Series champion and New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra sold suits in a store in Newark, N.J. — alongside fellow Yankees great Phil Rizzuto. Today, however, even entry-level pros make big bucks — but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy other gigs.

Peyton Manning

Side hustle: Pizza franchise owner

After winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Peyton Manning walked away from football as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history — and one of the richest Super Bowl MVPs of all time. Forbes also labeled him as the league’s most marketable player of the past decade in 2016. Among his laundry list of endorsement deals was a contract with pizza chain Papa John’s.

But Manning was more than just a spokesman — he actually bought 31 of the chain’s restaurants in 2012. He recently sold his shops, however, just before the NFL dropped Papa John’s as the league’s official sponsor.

Maria Sharapova

Side hustle: Candy maven

In 2017, Maria Sharapova returned to tennis from a 15-month suspension after failing a drug test. Once the world’s top-ranked players, Sharapova has made more than $300 million during her career and remains one of the world’s richest female athletes. She used some of that stack to launch Sugarpova, her own, wholly-owned candy brand. The brand’s chocolate line was recently picked up for distribution in 50,000 stores, including Kroger and 7-11. Sharapova committed fully to her side hustle — she enrolled in Harvard Business School while serving her suspension.

Jon Runyan

Side hustle: Uber driver

How about an NFL great making some side cash as an Uber driver? Eagles All-Pro Jon Runyan spent 14 years in the NFL and later served two terms as a Congressional representative, worked in radio and on TV and served in an administrative position for the NFL. In 2017 he started working as a rideshare driver to stave off boredom and because he likes chatting up the public.

Michael Jordan

Side hustle: Minor league baseball player

When his father was murdered in 1993, the man considered the greatest player in NBA history and Nike’s most valuable athlete, Michael Jordan, retired from basketball to focus on his family. The next year, he returned to sports — but not as a shooting guard or small forward. For one season, Michael Jordan took on a side hustle as an outfielder for the Birmingham Barons, a farm team for the Chicago White Sox. Although his one-year minor league baseball career wasn’t stellar, Jordan sold plenty of tickets before returning to his real gig with the Chicago Bulls.

Vernon Davis

Side hustle: Jamba Juice owner

Football fans know Vernon Davis as a Super Bowl champion tight end and two-time Pro Bowler who spent most of his career in San Francisco but now plays for the Washington Redskins. In 2013, however, he took on a side hustle when he bought a Jamba Juice in Santa Clara, Calif. It wasn’t his first foray into the world of restaurant chains — Davis worked at a Quiznos as a kid.

Mia Hamm

Side hustle: Customer service representative

When frustrated customers called soccer supply company Eurosport to inquire about incomplete orders in 1991, it’s possible that the $8-an-hour rep on the other end of the phone was Mia Hamm, who would soon be known as the greatest American female soccer player in history. Even though the future World Cup icon was still in college at the time, she had already made the women’s national team while answering phones as a customer service operator.

Serena Williams

Side hustle: Fashion designer

Arguably the greatest female tennis player in history, Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles, the most recent being the 2017 Australian Open, which she played and won while pregnant. In 2009, however, Williams branched out into what would become a lucrative side hustle. The woman who went pro at 14 launched her own clothing line, called the Serena Williams Signature Collection, exclusive to HSN — it remains in stores today.

