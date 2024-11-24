Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SURIA) top owners are private companies with 45% stake, while 25% is held by individual investors
Key Insights
-
The considerable ownership by private companies in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy
-
A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership
-
Every investor in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.
In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suria Capital Holdings Berhad?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
We can see that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Qhazanah Sabah Berhad is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.7% by the third-largest shareholder.
After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.
Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
We can see that insiders own shares in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM643m, and insiders have RM59m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 25% stake in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the Suria Capital Holdings Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
