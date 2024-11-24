Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SURIA) top owners are private companies with 45% stake, while 25% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Institutions own 18% of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad

Every investor in Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 45% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Suria Capital Holdings Berhad.

KLSE:SURIA Ownership Breakdown November 24th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suria Capital Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

KLSE:SURIA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2024

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Qhazanah Sabah Berhad is the largest shareholder with 45% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

