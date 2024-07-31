Surge in families donating to charity to protect inheritance from taxman

HMRC IHT

A rising number of families are donating to charity to save on inheritance tax as the amount paid in death duties soars to £6bn a year, figures reveal.

UK inheritance tax liabilities climbed to their highest levels on record in the 2021-22 tax year, driven by soaring house prices and a long-standing freeze on the tax-free threshold. Inheritance tax liabilities rose 4pc to £6bn compared with the previous year, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) said on Wednesday.

But savings from the reduced 36pc rate – available to those who leave at least 10pc of the net value of their estate to charity in their will – hit a record £57m.

The “nil-rate band” has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009, as has the additional £175,000 allowance if the family home is left to direct descendants – a “stealth” raid that has cost families billions over the past few years.

Beyond this threshold, a 40pc levy is usually applied to the remainder of the estate. Assets transferred to qualifying charities or registered clubs, however, are exempt.

A total of 9,780 estates made use of this exemption in 2021/22, leaving a sum of £2.1bn to such organisations – £280m more than during the previous year.

In 2,470 cases, the value left to charity exceeded 10pc of the total, thus meeting the criteria for the reduced rate to apply to the rest of the estate. The amount saved as a result shot up by 9.6pc on the previous 12 months.

“As with in-life charitable reliefs, these two measures provide a subsidy for charitable giving,” David Sturrock, economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank, told The Telegraph.

“However, these subsidies through the inheritance tax system are targeted at those with estates over the inheritance tax threshold.”

He added: “It is unclear why this group should benefit from a higher subsidy for charitable giving than those with less wealth. If the government wishes to incentivise gifts to charities, it would be better to do this by offering a flat rate of matching of individuals’ donations.”

The number of deaths bringing about an inheritance tax payment remains relatively small. The 27,800 to have done so that year represents just 4.4pc of the total.

In practice, there are a number of ways to avoid the dreaded death tax – such as placing all or part of an estate into a trust, an approach favoured by the wealthy elite.

Joanna Marchong, of the TaxPayers’ Alliance lobby group, said: “Inheritance tax is wholly unfair, and taxpayers are justified to despise it.

“The mind boggling range of exemptions and loopholes won’t cushion the blow and simply make this tax harder to minister, bringing into question its feasibility.

“Rather than dictate to taxpayers how they pass on their hard earned wealth, the government should scrap the disastrous death tax.”

Aysha Marley, tax director at accountancy RSM UK: “The reduced rate for inheritance tax has long been a feature of IHT legislation and is designed to provide incentives for wealthy individuals to support society as a whole and divert their wealth to good causes.

“The increase in these figures demonstrates that wealthy individuals are keen to fulfil their philanthropic aims, but also that the incentives provided by the tax legislation are successful in encouraging them to do so.”

HMRC was approached for comment.