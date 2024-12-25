Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0433

The board of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of January, with investors receiving CA$0.0433 per share. This makes the dividend yield 9.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Surge Energy's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. While Surge Energy is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to rise by 77.1%. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. The positive free cash flows give us some comfort, however, that the dividend could continue to be sustained.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$4.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.52. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 88% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Surge Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 50% per annum. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

Our Thoughts On Surge Energy's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Surge Energy that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

