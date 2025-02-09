Be Sure To Check Out Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Oppenheimer Holdings' shares on or after the 14th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Oppenheimer Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of US$67.07. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Oppenheimer Holdings paid out just 10.0% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Oppenheimer Holdings paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:OPY Historic Dividend February 9th 2025

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Oppenheimer Holdings's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Oppenheimer Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.0% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

