Be Sure To Check Out Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Imperial Brands investors that purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.2245 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£1.47 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Imperial Brands has a trailing yield of approximately 6.8% on its current stock price of UK£21.62. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Imperial Brands can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Imperial Brands is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Imperial Brands's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Imperial Brands is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Imperial Brands has increased its dividend at approximately 2.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Has Imperial Brands got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Imperial Brands's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Imperial Brands looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Imperial Brands that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

