Be Sure To Check Out Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's shares before the 15th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.
The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.51 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of US$183.50. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Booz Allen Hamilton Holding can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.
Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.
It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.
Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?
Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.
Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.
The Bottom Line
From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Booz Allen Hamilton Holding? Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.
On that note, you'll want to research what risks Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is facing. For example - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.
