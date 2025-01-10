Supreme Court grills TikTok lawyer in fight over looming US ban

By Andrew Chung, John Kruzel and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Supreme Court justices posed tough questions to the lawyer representing TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance on Friday over a law that would force a sale or ban the widely used short-video app by Jan. 19 in the United States in a case that pits free speech rights against national security concerns.

TikTok and ByteDance, as well as some users who post content on the app, have challenged a law passed by Congress with strong bipartisan support last year and signed by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden, whose administration is defending it in the case.

During arguments in the case, the nine justices probed the nature of TikTok's speech rights and the government's concerns over national security. The arguments were ongoing. A lower court rejected the argument made by the law's challengers that it violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment protection against government abridgment of free speech.

The Supreme Court's consideration of the case comes at a time of rising trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies. Republican Donald Trump, due to begin his second term as president on Jan. 20, opposes the ban.

Noel Francisco, a lawyer for TikTok and ByteDance, told the justices that the app is one of the most popular speech platforms for Americans and that it would essentially shut down on Jan. 19 without a divestiture. Francisco said the real target of the law "is the speech itself - this fear that Americans, even if fully informed, could be persuaded by Chinese misinformation. That, however, is a decision that the First Amendment leaves to the people."

"In short, this act should not stand," Francisco said of the law.

Francisco cited Trump's stance on the case.

Trump on Dec. 27 called on the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Jan. 19 deadline for divestiture to give his incoming administration "the opportunity to pursue a political resolution of the questions at issue in the case."

Francisco asked the justices to, at a minimum, put a temporary hold on the law, "which will allow you to carefully consider this momentous issue and, for the reasons explained by the president-elect, potentially moot the case."

The Supreme Court was weighing competing concerns - about free speech rights and about the national security implications of a social media platform with foreign owners that collects data from a domestic user base of 170 million Americans, about half the U.S. population.

Story Continues