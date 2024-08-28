Support for food and drink exporters to attend showcase

Manx food and drink exporters will have their costs to attend an event showcasing products in London next year subsidised by the government.

Business Isle of Man, which is part of the Department for Enterprise, will pay up to half of the stand space for exporters at the International Food Event from 17 to 19 March.

The event is an annual trade show with food and drink stands from across the world, with this year's event generating over £600,000 in orders for Manx exporters.

Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said the food and drink industry played an "important part" in the government's ambition to "protect, nurture and develop export sectors".

'Huge interest'

There was a "real opportunity to push Manx food and drink onto menus worldwide" and "a lot of potential for growth in the future", he said.

The support was made available to members of the Food and Drink Export Development, which was established in June 2023 by the business agency and has 13 members.

Business Isle of Man jointly funded the cost of exhibiting at this year's event for Manx firms the Isle of Man Creamery, the Fynoderee Distillery, Outlier Distilling Company, and Okell's Brewery.

Creamery managing director Findlay Macleod said the 2024 event helped the company secure orders, and there was "a huge amount of interest in the island and the food and drink we produce".

Okell's Brewery and Fynoderee Distillery have confirmed they will once again atted the event in 2025.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

More like this story

Related internet links