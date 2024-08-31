Supermax Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUPERMX) Just Reported Full-Year Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Supermax Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUPERMX), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its yearly results last week. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of RM646m missing forecasts by 31%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of RM0.068 some 616% below prior forecasts. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Supermax Corporation Berhad after the latest results.

Following the latest results, Supermax Corporation Berhad's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM1.20b in 2025. This would be a sizeable 86% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Supermax Corporation Berhad is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of RM0.011 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM1.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.0085 in 2025. While revenue forecasts have been revised downwards, the analysts look to have become more optimistic on the company's cost base, given the sizeable expansion in to the earnings per share numbers.

There's been no real change to the average price target of RM0.93, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Supermax Corporation Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM1.04 and the most bearish at RM0.83 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Supermax Corporation Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 86% growth to the end of 2025 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 17% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. Not only are Supermax Corporation Berhad's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Supermax Corporation Berhad following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at RM0.93, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

