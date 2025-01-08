Supermarket stout sales soar as pubs battle Guinness ‘shortage’

In This Article:
Stout sales have soared in Britain’s supermarkets amid claims of a Guinness shortage that has forced some pubs to resort to rationing.
Retail sales of the beers rose by 13pc in December, data from NIQ show, bucking an overall drop in beer, wine and spirits sales of 1.6pc during the same period.
It comes amid claims of a shortage of Guinness, the UK’s best-selling stout, which has caused some pubs to go as far as issuing “ration cards” for pints over the busy festive weeks.
Guinness’s parent company, Diageo, has blamed disruption on record demand for the beer, which has soared in popularity over recent years. Pubs have complained of suppliers restricting the supply of kegs because of allocation limits imposed by the brewer.
Diageo, which also makes Smirnoff vodka and Gordon’s gin, has claimed that supply will return to normal ahead of the Six Nations tournament which begins at the end of January. The rugby championship is sponsored by Guinness.
Sales of Guinness were almost 20pc higher in the four weeks through to early November than they were last year, according to data from CGA.
Sceptics on social media have questioned whether the shortage exists or if it has been invented by Diageo for marketing purposes, something which the company has denied.
Diageo has credited Guinness’s renaissance with shaking off its image as a drink for older men and “rugby lads” to become more popular among women and younger people.
Guinness now accounts for one in every nine pints sold in the UK, according to industry data. In 2023 it overtook Carling to become the best-selling beer in British pubs.
Known for their thick consistency and dark colour, stouts are technically ales brewed typically with roasted barley. While Guinness is known for its “sessionable” strength, some stouts are brewed to be much stronger, as high as 15pc to 16pc ABV (alcohol by volume) in some cases.
Rival stout brewers say they have benefitted from an rise in demand as drinkers sought out alternatives to Guinness during the alleged shortage.
Murphy’s, an Irish stout brand owned by Heineken, was hit by “unprecedented demand” in the lead up to Christmas sparked by the Guinness shortage, it reportedly told clients in an email.
Richard Whitty, brand director at Asahi UK, which owns Fuller’s, said the London brewery’s Black Cab stout had benefited from the rise of Guinness too.
He said: “Traditionally the stout category has been dominated by a single brand, Guinness. However, this is changing. People are realising that stout is interesting, but also that there is more than one stout in the UK.”
Jack Hobday, co-founder of brewery Anspach & Hobday, said its London Black stout had experienced a “major climb” in demand even before the Guinness shortage became news, with sales up 110pc year on year. He said the company had been forced to create a waiting list of pubs now hoping to stock it.
Diageo was approached for comment.
It comes as the NIQ data showed total UK grocery sales hit a record £14.6bn in the final three weeks leading to Christmas.
Of the UK’s biggest retailers, Ocado, Marks & Spencer and Tesco achieved the largest sales gains, growing by 13.9pc, 6.8pc and 4.5pc respectively. Sainsbury’s grew its sales by 3.1pc.
For Marks & Spencer, this sales growth helped it achieve its highest market share on record of 4.8pc, rising from 4.7pc last year.
Marks & Spencer has been locked in a battle for middle-class shoppers with rival Waitrose. However, the John Lewis Partnership-owned supermarket maintained its market share of 4.1pc.
Discounters Aldi and Lidl, meanwhile, grew their combined market share to 16.3pc, rising from 15.8pc last year.
Asda and Morrisons both saw their market share decline, to 12.2pc and 8.6pc respectively. The two supermarkets have been battling to turn their fortunes around in the wake of private equity takeovers that left them saddled with billions of pounds in debts.
Despite record grocery sales, shoppers put fewer items in their baskets, with the average basket value falling 4.9pc year on year to £21.95. NIQ said this was a sign of households still struggling with the high cost of living despite dissipating food inflation.
Mike Watkins, of NIQ, said: “Shoppers still had to spend more money this year on household bills before buying Christmas indulgences and this may have taken the edge off the growth in some other categories such as alcohol and also household.”