Superloop's (ASX:SLC) investors will be pleased with their impressive 124% return over the last year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Superloop Limited (ASX:SLC) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 124%. But it's down 8.4% in the last week. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 61% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Superloop isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over the last twelve months, Superloop's revenue grew by 30%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 124%. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Superloop has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 124% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Superloop better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Superloop you should know about.

