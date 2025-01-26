Supercross 250 Riders Were Suspended a Race For Throwing Punches During A2 Qualifying

SMX/Peacock

Two riders were suspended from A2 at Angels Stadium, the third race of the 2025 Supercross season, for getting into a physical fight following an on-track collision during group b qualifying round 2 for Saturday night's 250 race.

The No. 113 of Braden Spangle and the No. 279 of Wyatt Mattson collided on a jump and then matched up before falling to the dirt and fighting on the ground. Once locked in combat, they were nearly hit by the No. 877 of Anthony Castaneda. Both Spangle and Briatee were suspended for the night race.

Spangle and Mattson were running mid-pack in Qualifying B for SX 250, which Drew Adams led in his surprise SX 250 debut. Adams won Supercross futures last year, was thrown into an early debut for Kawasaki, and made the feature, finishing seventh.

Spangle and Mattson were not likely to make the night show before their disqualification. Haiden Deegan, the 2024 SMX champion, won his fourth 250 Supercross victory and his first of the 2025 season. Honda's Jett Lawrence, the reigning 450 SMX champion, followed suit, winning his first of the season over Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen.

