Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Needham Initiates Coverage with Buy Rating, Highlights AI Infrastructure Growth Potential

We recently compiled a list of the 30 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are one of the hottest topics on Wall Street as companies across the industrial spectrum compete in a race to deploy AI technologies in their operations. The latest update comes from data center company Equinix, which recently announced that it would be forming a joint venture with GIC, a Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, to raise more than $15 billion in capital. Per the data center company, the capital would be used to expand the US footprint of hyperscale data centers. Hyperscale data centers are the largest in the industry, typically developed by technology giants based in the US, and offer massive networking capacity and often consume as much power as a big city or even a small country.

As technology stocks stage a comeback on the back of Fed rate cuts and AI optimism, the news coming from the commerce department in the US has buoyed investors further. The US government said earlier this week that it plans to award nearly $100 million to boost the use of artificial intelligence in developing new sustainable semiconductor materials. The funding is part of the more than $52 billion in US chip manufacturing and research grants promised by US President Joe Biden. The latest funding would go towards helping universities, national laboratories, and the private sector develop AI-powered autonomous experimentation for sustainable semiconductor manufacturing. The goal is to reduce time needed to develop new semiconductor materials that are less resource-intensive.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 47

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Needham recently initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating and $600 price target. The advisory viewed Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) as a first mover in the design of GPU-based compute systems and liquid cooled rack level solutions and a significant beneficiary from growing investment in AI infrastructure. Needham forecasted a compound annual revenue growth rate in excess of 55% from FY21 to FY26, though it added that it modeled a gross margin recovery that was more conservative than management's forecast. However, the advisory noted the bear case that gross margin would trend towards the single digits was too pessimistic.

Overall SMCI ranks 26th on our list of the AI stocks investors should not miss. While we acknowledge the potential of SMCI as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SMCI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.