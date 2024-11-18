Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) Faces NASDAQ Listing Risk Amid Delayed Earnings Report

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News Updates Wall Street Is Monitoring. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) stands against the other AI stocks Wall Street is monitoring.

The leaders of the United States and China both participated in the recently held APEC Summit in Peru, with artificial intelligence dominating headlines again. Latest reports from Techopedia suggest that the two countries have in principle reached an agreement that neither nation would delegate control of nuclear weapons to artificial intelligence systems. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the agreement was not a reaction to imminent threats but a proactive measure acknowledging the leadership of both nations in AI development. Sullivan further noted the agreement reflects how, even amidst competition, the US and the PRC can work responsibly to manage risks.

Meanwhile, AI startups continue to draw the attention of investors. Crunchbase data shows that AI companies raised close to $19 billion in the third quarter this year, representing 28% of all venture funding. The quarter also witnessed the biggest venture capital deal of all time, with OpenAI raising more than $6.6 billion at a valuation of over $150 billion, making it the most private firm in the world. The data also shows that 44 AI startups in the US raised $100 million or more in funding. Even as concerns over return on investment in the AI space continue to grow, the VC appetite for AI firms seems far from over.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Market Capitalization: $14 Billion

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Finance news publication Barron’s recently reported that Super Micro Computer is set to submit a plan early next week that would allow the server firm to remain listed on the NASDAQ stock market. A failure to file the latest quarterly earnings report on time has threatened the position of the firm on the stock market. If the company is delisted, it would be the second time. It was delisted in August 2018 for a delay in filing reports on its finances. It regained its listing in January 2020.

