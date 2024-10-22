Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s New 3U Server Boosts AI Inference Capabilities

We recently published a list of Top 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch. Since Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) ranks 8th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Wall Street continues to gain momentum amid the latest earnings season and analysts are wondering whether we are still up for soft landing. Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor, talked about the possibility of a soft landing vs no landing during a program on CNBC. When asked what would it take for the market to have a no-landing scenario, the analyst said:

“I think we need the productivity enhancers from A.I., from life sciences to come earlier, we need to continue to have positive shocks to our labor force. And if we get those two things, you can get the bigger but not hotter economy which actually would be perfect for almost everything you can think of, from households to companies to financial markets.”

The analyst does not rule out the possibility of a recession, however.

“My probability of a soft landing is 55%, and a recession is 30%. A soft landing is the most likely scenario, but it’s not dominant. Why isn’t it dominant? Because we have weakness in the household sector, particularly on the lower-income side, and the Fed has been unpredictable. Just think, Morgan—at the end of July, the Fed didn’t cut rates because everything seemed fine. By the next meeting in mid-September, it cut 50 basis points. And now it’s talking about cautious cuts. So, the Fed needs to be careful.”

For this article we picked 10 trending AI stocks based on latest news. With each company we have mentioned its hedge fund sentiment.

Is Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) a Trending AI Stock to Watch?

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 47

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) recently launched a new 3U Edge AI server, designed to accommodate up to 18 GPUs and equipped with Dual Intel (NASDAQ) Xeon 6900 series processors featuring P-cores.

“As the AI market is growing exponentially, customers need a powerful, versatile solution to inference data to run LLM-based applications on-premises, close to where the data is generated,” stated Supermicro CEO Charles Liang. “Our new 3U Edge AI system enables them to run innovative solutions with minimal latency.”

