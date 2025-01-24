Super Group Skyrockets 17% After Record-Breaking Q4 -- Is This Just the Beginning?

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) just posted a monster Q4, smashing expectations with record-breaking revenue and profitability outside the U.S. The company expects ex-US Total Revenue to hit around 486 million, with Adjusted EBITDA landing between 125-130 millionits best quarter yet. For the full year, revenue jumped 18% to roughly 1.66 billion, while Adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed over 50% to 387-392 million, pushing margins past 23%. December was a standout month, setting new highs for deposits and revenue, reinforcing the company's momentum heading into 2025. Investors took noticeshares jumped nearly 17% in afternoon trading.

Meanwhile, the U.S. business is gaining ground with three straight months of revenue records in Q4. But Super Group isn't ignoring the cost sideafter pouring 61 million into U.S. expansion in 2024, management plans to scale back investment in 2025, narrowing its focus to iGaming. This shift could mean faster profitability with lower capital burn, signaling a more sustainable long-term approach in a tough market.

With the stock ripping higher on these earnings, all eyes are on the company's upcoming February report. Investors will be watching for more clues on cost efficiency and long-term margin expansion. If Super Group can keep up this mix of aggressive growth and disciplined spending, 2025 could be another breakout year.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

