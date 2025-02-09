Super Bowl food stock plays: Wingstop, Domino's poised to win on game day

The nation's largest chains will get a boost this Super Bowl Sunday as fans chow down on wings and pepperoni slices.

During Super Bowl LIX, the National Chicken Council estimates fans will eat a record 1.47 billion wings as they watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles compete for the Lombardi Trophy.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said that the big day is a boost to any delivery-centered business.

"We like Domino's. We like Wingstop. ... It's a win for the [home delivery] category," Charles said. He cited the two names as top stocks based on their reputations for value and innovation.

Last quarter, Wingstop's (WING) same-store sales increased 20.9%. For the fourth quarter, Wall Street estimates an 11.70% year-over-year jump.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh called Wingstop one of his "top picks" for 2025 as it gains "new customers and more traffic," with its $16.99 boneless meal bundle that previously provided a "pretty meaningful lift in transactions and same-store sales."

Last year, DoorDash (DASH) saw the biggest spike in orders for buffalo wings, cauliflower wings, pepperoni pizza, and chocolate-covered strawberries compared to the year prior.

Buffalo Wild Wings, owned by Inspire Brands, said it recorded its biggest sales day in history for Super Bowl 2024. It typically sells over 11 million wings on the day.

Chicken wing prices have jumped 7.2% from last year, per Wells Fargo, as grocers try to balance demand.

Michael Swanson of Wells Fargo said consumers would "empty the shelf" if grocers reduced their chicken wing prices. So instead, stores have raised prices moderately to ensure supply doesn't run out ahead of the weekend.

"The store is trying to put that price that finds just the right balance between the amount of chicken wings they have and what people are willing to buy for," he told Yahoo Finance over the phone.

Tyson Foods (TSN) CEO Donnie King said that the end of January and early February are typically the highest two weeks of sales for chicken wings, adding that demand has been "very strong."

"Wings show up in all [kinds] of places, from pizza restaurants to casual dining," he said.

Domino's (DPZ) continues to lead the pizza space with its value perception, Charles said. It also wins over fans with new menu items, like its New York-style pizza.

A Domino's spokesperson told Yahoo Finance that Sunday is typically one of Domino's US top five busiest delivery days of the year, with 2 million pizzas sold on the day, a 40% jump compared to the typical Sunday.