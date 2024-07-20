Sunmow Holding Berhad's (KLSE:SUNMOW) Recent Stock Price Movement Is Nothing To Get Excited About But Financials Could Add More To The Story

Looking at Sunmow Holding Berhad's (KLSE:SUNMOW) mostly flat share price movement over the past three months, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, its fundamentals look pretty strong which means that its price could rise in the future as markets usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. In this article, we decided to focus on Sunmow Holding Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

View our latest analysis for Sunmow Holding Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

ADVERTISEMENT

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sunmow Holding Berhad is:

17% = RM8.5m ÷ RM50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Sunmow Holding Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Sunmow Holding Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.2%. Probably as a result of this, Sunmow Holding Berhad was able to see an impressive net income growth of 41% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Story continues

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 1.2% in the same 5-year period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sunmow Holding Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sunmow Holding Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Sunmow Holding Berhad's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 47%, meaning the company retains 53% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Sunmow Holding Berhad is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Sunmow Holding Berhad has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Sunmow Holding Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Sunmow Holding Berhad.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com